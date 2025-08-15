GST 2.0: A New Era for India's Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST 2.0 to reform India's tax regime. Changes include lowering rates by Diwali, shifting to two main tax slabs, and reducing rates on everyday items to boost the economy and domestic consumption.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic economic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans for GST 2.0, aiming to revitalize India's economy by reforming the existing tax framework. This announcement, made from the historic Red Fort, signaled a shift towards lowering GST rates by Diwali, bringing relief to consumers.
The Finance Ministry's proposal suggests a new dual-rate system, replacing the current four-bracket structure. This reform is poised to address litigation issues and streamline tax processing, with experts emphasizing its potential to enhance global trade competitiveness and domestic consumption.
Industry leaders highlight the significance of these changes, predicting benefits for MSMEs and increased job opportunities under the PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. As the GST Council prepares for crucial meetings, the anticipation builds for swift implementation of these reforms.
ALSO READ
Rising Sales Amid Trade Challenges: MSMEs' Optimistic Outlook
Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates Modern Industrial Policy to Boost MSMEs
Elevating MSMEs: Key to Global Success in Aerospace and Defence
Maharashtra local bodies to go to polls in phases, process to start after Diwali: official
MSMEs: India's Economic Powerhouse Navigating Challenges