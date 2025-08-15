Left Menu

GST 2.0: A New Era for India's Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST 2.0 to reform India's tax regime. Changes include lowering rates by Diwali, shifting to two main tax slabs, and reducing rates on everyday items to boost the economy and domestic consumption.

In a strategic economic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans for GST 2.0, aiming to revitalize India's economy by reforming the existing tax framework. This announcement, made from the historic Red Fort, signaled a shift towards lowering GST rates by Diwali, bringing relief to consumers.

The Finance Ministry's proposal suggests a new dual-rate system, replacing the current four-bracket structure. This reform is poised to address litigation issues and streamline tax processing, with experts emphasizing its potential to enhance global trade competitiveness and domestic consumption.

Industry leaders highlight the significance of these changes, predicting benefits for MSMEs and increased job opportunities under the PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. As the GST Council prepares for crucial meetings, the anticipation builds for swift implementation of these reforms.

