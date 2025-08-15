Left Menu

CII Applauds PM Modi's Historic Push for Youth and MSME Empowerment

CII's Director General Chandrajit Banerjee praises PM Modi's Independence Day address that emphasized youth empowerment, MSME growth, and self-reliance. The Rs 1 lakh crore PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aims to create large-scale employment, enhance skills, and boost India's manufacturing potential aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, applauding his emphasis on youth empowerment, the advancement of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee highlighted the newly announced Rs 1 lakh crore PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana as a significant step towards broadening employment opportunities.

In his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi declared the launch of the PM-Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, a scheme providing Rs 15,000 to support first-time job seekers. Banerjee emphasized that MSMEs stand to gain considerably from enhanced access to talent and targeted incentives, strengthening India's domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Banerjee also stressed the importance of Prime Minister Modi's focus on building indigenous capabilities in high-tech sectors, including semiconductors and defence. These initiatives are seen as crucial in reinforcing a self-reliant India, particularly in renewable energy, strategic sectors, and military technology development. CII remains committed to supporting this vision by fostering entrepreneurship and facilitating market linkages for MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

