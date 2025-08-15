India Advances Trade Relations with ASEAN at New Delhi Summit
India hosted the 10th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi, focusing on revamping the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. Delegates from all ASEAN member states participated to enhance trade facilitation and accessibility, underscoring a significant partnership that represented 11% of India's global trade in 2024-25.
- Country:
- India
India recently hosted the 10th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee Meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, held from August 10 to 14, 2025, brought together representatives from all ten ASEAN member states. This gathering focused on advancing the review of the 14-year-old trade agreement, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement confirmed.
With the ongoing review of AITIGA at the forefront, participants aimed to enhance the agreement's effectiveness and trade facilitation capabilities. The discussion built on progress from eight previous negotiation rounds. Seven out of the eight AITIGA sub-committees also convened, addressing technical issues such as customs processes and product standards crucial to the main committee's decisions.
ASEAN remains a key trade partner for India, contributing to roughly 11% of its global trade. In 2024-25, bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 123 billion. The upcoming meeting scheduled for October in Jakarta will build on New Delhi's outcomes, paving the way for further negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea and U.S. Trade Agreement Boosts Business Prospects
U.S.-South Korea Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Govt examining implications of just announced 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha.
India to take all steps to protect national interests: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on US tariff in Lok Sabha.
Swiggy's Surging Income Amid Quick Commerce Challenges