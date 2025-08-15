India Advances Trade Relations with ASEAN at New Delhi Summit

India recently hosted the 10th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee Meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, held from August 10 to 14, 2025, brought together representatives from all ten ASEAN member states. This gathering focused on advancing the review of the 14-year-old trade agreement, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement confirmed.

With the ongoing review of AITIGA at the forefront, participants aimed to enhance the agreement's effectiveness and trade facilitation capabilities. The discussion built on progress from eight previous negotiation rounds. Seven out of the eight AITIGA sub-committees also convened, addressing technical issues such as customs processes and product standards crucial to the main committee's decisions.

ASEAN remains a key trade partner for India, contributing to roughly 11% of its global trade. In 2024-25, bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 123 billion. The upcoming meeting scheduled for October in Jakarta will build on New Delhi's outcomes, paving the way for further negotiations.

