Left Menu

India Advances Trade Relations with ASEAN at New Delhi Summit

India hosted the 10th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi, focusing on revamping the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. Delegates from all ASEAN member states participated to enhance trade facilitation and accessibility, underscoring a significant partnership that represented 11% of India's global trade in 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:48 IST
India Advances Trade Relations with ASEAN at New Delhi Summit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India recently hosted the 10th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee Meeting at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The event, held from August 10 to 14, 2025, brought together representatives from all ten ASEAN member states. This gathering focused on advancing the review of the 14-year-old trade agreement, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement confirmed.

With the ongoing review of AITIGA at the forefront, participants aimed to enhance the agreement's effectiveness and trade facilitation capabilities. The discussion built on progress from eight previous negotiation rounds. Seven out of the eight AITIGA sub-committees also convened, addressing technical issues such as customs processes and product standards crucial to the main committee's decisions.

ASEAN remains a key trade partner for India, contributing to roughly 11% of its global trade. In 2024-25, bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached USD 123 billion. The upcoming meeting scheduled for October in Jakarta will build on New Delhi's outcomes, paving the way for further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025