The Quick Commerce Revolution: India's Retail Landscape Transformed

In 2025, India's retail sector saw a dramatic shift as traditional e-commerce merged with quick commerce, erasing lines between planned purchases and instant shopping. This transformation redefined consumer expectations, pushed regulatory adjustments, and elevated gig workers' status, promising profound industry consequences by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The year 2025 marked the end of the 'delivery day' era in India, as the retail sector experienced a monumental shift. The merging of traditional e-commerce with quick commerce erased the line between planned shopping and instant gratification, fundamentally changing consumer expectations.

According to RedSeer Strategy Consultants, quick commerce has surged to become India's fastest-growing retail format, boasting 33 million monthly users across 150+ cities and potentially accounting for 10% of branded retail sales by 2030. This rapid evolution has compelled giants like Amazon and Flipkart to adopt fast-delivery models, integrating them as industry standards rather than premium offerings.

This shift has prompted substantial regulatory scrutiny. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced regulations to curb predatory pricing, while the government formalized gig workers' rights through new labor codes. The trajectory into 2026 suggests the sector will focus on consolidating power among major players while continuing to expand delivery categories.

