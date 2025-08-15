Revamp of GST Tax Structure to Boost Consumption in India

The central government is set to revamp India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework by introducing two principal tax rates of 5% and 18%, according to highly placed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Currently, the GST system employs multiple rates, charging 0% on essential food items, 5% on daily-use items, 12% on standard goods, 18% on electronics and services, and 28% on luxury and sin products. The restructured GST will consolidate these into two key slabs, alongside a special 40% rate specifically for luxury and sin goods.

Once the GST Council approves these changes, 99% of items that presently fall under the 12% bracket will move to the 5% category. Similarly, around 90% of goods and services taxed at 28% are expected to shift to the 18% rate. This overhaul is projected to energize consumption levels while compensating for potential revenue reductions from the adjusted rates.

