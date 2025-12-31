Maharashtra Police Unravel Pan-India Kidney Transplant Racket
The Maharashtra Police have launched a nationwide operation targeting a sophisticated kidney transplant syndicate exploiting debt-ridden farmers. The investigation, extending across various states, involves medical professionals, moneylenders, and international agents. The operation led to multiple arrests, revealing a network charging exorbitant fees for illegal surgeries.
The Maharashtra Police have embarked on a large-scale nationwide operation to dismantle a well-organized kidney transplant syndicate. This coordinated effort spans multiple states and involves analysis of mobile records and technical data, uncovering a network of cooperation among agents, donors, and medical professionals.
Chandrapur's Superintendent of Police, Sudarshan Mummaka, highlighted the pan-India nature of this crime syndicate, which has transformed human organ transplants into a lucrative enterprise. Teams have been deployed to regions like Delhi and Tamil Nadu, where several doctors have been implicated in the racket.
The investigation exposed a complex web of financial transactions and digital footprints, pointing to several medical facilities used as hubs for illicit surgeries. Arrests have been made, and the operation revealed connections to international entities, notably in Cambodia.
