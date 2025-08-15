Left Menu

Andaman Nicobar Islands Surge as Tourist Hub and Economic Powerhouse

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recorded their highest-ever tourist footfall, with plans to transform the region into an economic and strategic hub. Key developments include new luxury resorts, seaplane services, and significant infrastructure investments. The local administration aims for 100% renewable power by 2029.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are experiencing unprecedented tourist activity, with a 41% increase in domestic visitors and a 27% rise in foreign guests compared to 2024, announced Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi (Retd) during his Independence Day speech. These numbers reflect the region's growing appeal as both a tourist destination and an emerging economic powerhouse.

With an eye on becoming a strategic hub in the Indo-Pacific, the islands' administration is progressing with several ambitious projects. The authorities plan to launch luxury resorts across multiple islands and introduce seaplane services under the UDAN-5.5 scheme. Additionally, infrastructure upgrades, such as the completion of three new water aerodromes by September, signal the islands' commitment to improving connectivity.

In line with ecological and economic goals, the administration has implemented several incentives for international flights and has exempted VAT on aviation turbine fuel. Investment in IDA projects has surpassed Rs 1.5 lakh-crore, with the Great Nicobar Island project and sustainable initiatives like achieving 100% renewable energy by 2029 marking major milestones in regional development.

