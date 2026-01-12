Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Delhi's Investment in Youth Through Education

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed Rs 25.25 crore in scholarships to 1,709 students from economically weaker sections, marking Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The initiative aims to support education and youth advancement in Delhi, inspired by the vision of a developed India by 2047, transcending policy and requiring collective effort.

Coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated scholarships totaling Rs 25.25 crore to 1,709 deserving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This step under the Delhi Higher and Technical Education Assistance Scheme marks a significant investment by the Delhi government in the city's youth.

Speaking at the scholarship distribution event at Thyagaraj Stadium, Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to educational support as vital for the future development of Delhi's youth. The ceremony witnessed participation from Education Minister Ashish Sood, education officials, university leaders, and numerous students.

Gupta emphasized that scholarship funds for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25 had been deposited directly into recipients' bank accounts using the Direct Benefit Transfer system. During her address, she urged students to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's teachings, asserting that national progress relies on the youth's active participation.

