GST 2.0: Modi's Bold Move to Transform Indian Economy

In a significant announcement from the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled GST 2.0, aiming to bolster India's economic resilience through strategic tax reforms.

The revamped tax structure, set to lower rates by Diwali, targets daily essentials to enhance domestic consumption while encouraging global competitiveness.

Industry experts welcome the move, citing its potential to unlock working capital, support MSMEs, and align with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by creating jobs and fostering innovation.