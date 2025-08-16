Left Menu

Revamped GST Slabs: A Boon for Indian Economy

Prime Minister Modi's major GST reforms were lauded by industry leaders. The overhaul includes scrapping 12% and 28% slabs to retain only 5% and 18%. This rationalization is aimed at boosting consumer spending and supporting businesses, with expected positive economic impacts before the festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:37 IST
Revamped GST Slabs: A Boon for Indian Economy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that could transform India's tax landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant reform of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. In an address to the nation, Modi revealed plans to reassess GST provisions, winning widespread praise from industry leaders and business communities.

According to government sources, the reform involves scrapping the existing 12% and 28% GST slabs. Instead, the administration plans to consolidate the rates into just two brackets: 5% and 18%. As per the proposal, 99% of items currently in the 12% slab would shift to 5%, while 90% of items in the 28% slab would move to 18%.

Prominent voices from the industry welcomed the announcement. Pankaj Mohindroo of the India Cellular & Electronics Association hailed the move as essential for achieving 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'. Economist Ved Jain noted that the decision is backed by GST's eight-year track record of improved collections. Meanwhile, Ranjeet Mehta, CEO of PHDCCI, emphasized its potential benefits for small traders and MSMEs, predicting a boost for the economy before the festive season.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025