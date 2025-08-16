Ola Electric Unveils Future of EV with Bold Innovations at Sankalp 2025

Ola Electric, at its Sankalp 2025 event coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day, unveiled a suite of pioneering technologies and products. Among the highlights were the 4680 Bharat Cell and the country's first rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor, signaling significant advancements in the electric vehicle sector.

Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the innovations, engineered and manufactured entirely in India, as cornerstones of a vision focused on securing the nation's energy independence. Notably, Ola presented the MoveOS 6, an AI-driven operating system, and the scalable Gen 4 Platform, which caters to various types of electric vehicles, drones, and humanoids.

The event also featured the prototype Diamondhead electric motorcycle, a project aimed at launching by 2027. In addition, Ola introduced the S1 Pro Sport scooter with sports-focused features, set for delivery in early 2026. These unveiling underscore Ola's intent to enhance India's role in the global energy landscape and EV market.