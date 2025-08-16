Ola Electric Unveils Future of EV with Bold Innovations at Sankalp 2025
Ola Electric showcased groundbreaking products and technologies at the Sankalp 2025 event, including the 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor, AI-powered MoveOS 6, and the Gen 4 Platform. The event highlighted Ola's vision to drive energy sovereignty and global leadership in the EV ecosystem.
Country: India
- India
Ola Electric, at its Sankalp 2025 event coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day, unveiled a suite of pioneering technologies and products. Among the highlights were the 4680 Bharat Cell and the country's first rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor, signaling significant advancements in the electric vehicle sector.
Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal emphasized the innovations, engineered and manufactured entirely in India, as cornerstones of a vision focused on securing the nation's energy independence. Notably, Ola presented the MoveOS 6, an AI-driven operating system, and the scalable Gen 4 Platform, which caters to various types of electric vehicles, drones, and humanoids.
The event also featured the prototype Diamondhead electric motorcycle, a project aimed at launching by 2027. In addition, Ola introduced the S1 Pro Sport scooter with sports-focused features, set for delivery in early 2026. These unveiling underscore Ola's intent to enhance India's role in the global energy landscape and EV market.