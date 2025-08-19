Sathlokhar Synergys Secures ₹366.07 Cr in New EPC Projects

In a significant development, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, a top EPC firm in Chennai, has announced the acquisition of four major contracts totaling ₹366.07 Cr, including GST. These successful bids fortify their standing as a critical partner for large-scale industrial, FMCG, and footwear sectors.

Among the notable projects is a substantial order from Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, valued at ₹338.36 Cr. The contract encompasses civil and PEB works and is set for completion by February 2026. Additionally, Freetrend Industrial India, a Dean Shoes Group member, has commissioned electrical works worth ₹4.95 Cr, scheduled for execution by March 2026.

Sathlokhar Synergys' order book now stands at ₹1201.59 Cr, sans GST, promising further growth over the next 10 months. The firm's robust portfolio and active bids totaling ₹11,393 Cr highlight its impressive sectoral reach and claim to a notable win rate. Managing Director G. Thiyagu expressed commitment to exceeding client expectations with superior quality and precision.