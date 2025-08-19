Left Menu

Sathlokhar Synergys Secures ₹366.07 Cr in New EPC Projects

Chennai's SSEGL wins four major EPC contracts worth ₹366.07 Cr, bolstering its portfolio with projects from Reliance, Komatsu, Freetrend, and Karaikal Iyangars Foods. The orders enhance its stature as a premier infrastructure solutions provider and promise strong growth opportunities across various industry segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:45 IST
Sathlokhar Synergys Secures ₹366.07 Cr in New EPC Projects
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Secures Four New Orders Worth INR 366.07 Cr (incl. GST). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, a top EPC firm in Chennai, has announced the acquisition of four major contracts totaling ₹366.07 Cr, including GST. These successful bids fortify their standing as a critical partner for large-scale industrial, FMCG, and footwear sectors.

Among the notable projects is a substantial order from Reliance Consumer Products Limited, a Reliance Industries subsidiary, valued at ₹338.36 Cr. The contract encompasses civil and PEB works and is set for completion by February 2026. Additionally, Freetrend Industrial India, a Dean Shoes Group member, has commissioned electrical works worth ₹4.95 Cr, scheduled for execution by March 2026.

Sathlokhar Synergys' order book now stands at ₹1201.59 Cr, sans GST, promising further growth over the next 10 months. The firm's robust portfolio and active bids totaling ₹11,393 Cr highlight its impressive sectoral reach and claim to a notable win rate. Managing Director G. Thiyagu expressed commitment to exceeding client expectations with superior quality and precision.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025