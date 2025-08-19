Grounded: Turbulence in Air Canada Negotiations

Tensions soaring high in Canada's aviation sector as Air Canada and its flight attendants, under CUPE representation, resumed talks amidst an ongoing strike. The disruption impacts 130,000 travelers daily during the peak summer season.

Despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board deeming the strike illegal, the union persists in demanding fair compensation, rejecting arbitration. The conflict highlights broader objections to government intervention in labor rights.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu call for speedy resolutions. The turmoil stresses the industry's need for negotiation as Air Canada grapples with significant operational challenges and consumer dissatisfaction mounts.

