China and India: Reviving Ties with Rare Earth Minerals Agreement

In a strategic move to bolster economic relations, China has agreed to ease restrictions on exporting rare earth minerals and fertilisers to India. This development emerged from discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, sources disclosed on Tuesday.

During his visit to India, Wang assured efforts to address India's crucial needs for rare earths, which are vital for high-end technology products like electric vehicles and battery storage. This decision marks a positive shift in Sino-Indian relations, which had been strained following conflicts in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement is part of continued bilateral efforts to reset relations after the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The latest talks are also expected to focus on new confidence-building measures along the Line of Actual Control, with ongoing dialogues between the nations' special representatives.

