Kota-Bundi Airport: Boosting Rajasthan's Connectivity and Economy

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to establish a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, assessing the cost at Rs 1,507 crore.

In a media briefing, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Information & Broadcasting Minister, highlighted that the greenfield airport project will receive funding from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Rajasthan is set to provide 1,089 acres of land at no cost, with the new airport expected to accommodate up to 2 million passengers yearly. This development is anticipated to bolster regional connectivity and fuel the local economy.

The AAI plans to fund the airport through internal resources, eyeing a completion period of 24 months. Vaishnaw noted the dramatic increase in operational airports, from 74 in 2014 to a projected 162 by 2025, alongside a swell in air passenger numbers from 16.8 crore in 2014 to 41.2 crore currently.