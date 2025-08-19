Left Menu

Kota-Bundi Airport: Boosting Rajasthan's Connectivity and Economy

The Union Cabinet has approved a new airport project at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, with a budget of Rs 1,507 crore. The Airports Authority of India will finance the project, which aims to enhance regional connectivity and support the local economy, handling 2 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Cabinet has given the green light to establish a new airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan, assessing the cost at Rs 1,507 crore.

In a media briefing, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Information & Broadcasting Minister, highlighted that the greenfield airport project will receive funding from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Rajasthan is set to provide 1,089 acres of land at no cost, with the new airport expected to accommodate up to 2 million passengers yearly. This development is anticipated to bolster regional connectivity and fuel the local economy.

The AAI plans to fund the airport through internal resources, eyeing a completion period of 24 months. Vaishnaw noted the dramatic increase in operational airports, from 74 in 2014 to a projected 162 by 2025, alongside a swell in air passenger numbers from 16.8 crore in 2014 to 41.2 crore currently.

Latest News

