India-US Trade Talks: Challenges and Opportunities

India and the United States are engaged in negotiations over a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement, with talks focusing on the liberalization of trade in goods, including non-sensitive agricultural products. This effort aims to enhance and deepen the trade relationship, according to parliamentary updates.

The Indian government, led by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, is actively consulting with stakeholders such as farmers and agricultural experts to safeguard the rural economy and prioritize national interests. As of now, five rounds of talks have been completed, but the sixth round has been postponed.

Challenges have emerged, including the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the U.S. on various Indian goods. The Indian government is committed to mitigating these impacts through export promotion and trade diversification measures, ensuring economic stability and growth for Indian industries.