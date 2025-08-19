Air Canada Strike Ends as Union, Airline Reach Tentative Agreement

Air Canada has reached a tentative agreement with its unionized flight attendants, concluding the airline's first strike by cabin crew in four decades. The walkout, which lasted nearly four days, severely disrupted travel for countless passengers.

The airline, serving approximately 130,000 passengers daily, announced that while operations are resuming, a full return to normalcy may take a week or longer. Initially, the airline had to withdraw its financial guidance for the third quarter and full year.

Despite disruptions, stranded travelers showed solidarity with the striking workers. The conflict centered around pay for non-remunerated tasks such as boarding passengers. The union resisted despite federal orders to resume work, drawing government attention to possible unpaid labor practices in the sector.