Air Canada Strike Ends as Union, Airline Reach Tentative Agreement

Air Canada's flight attendants ended a nearly four-day strike, the first in 40 years, affecting thousands of passengers. The strike concluded with a tentative agreement with Air Canada and its affiliate Air Canada Rouge. Operations will gradually resume, potentially impacting flights for up to ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:20 IST
Air Canada has reached a tentative agreement with its unionized flight attendants, concluding the airline's first strike by cabin crew in four decades. The walkout, which lasted nearly four days, severely disrupted travel for countless passengers.

The airline, serving approximately 130,000 passengers daily, announced that while operations are resuming, a full return to normalcy may take a week or longer. Initially, the airline had to withdraw its financial guidance for the third quarter and full year.

Despite disruptions, stranded travelers showed solidarity with the striking workers. The conflict centered around pay for non-remunerated tasks such as boarding passengers. The union resisted despite federal orders to resume work, drawing government attention to possible unpaid labor practices in the sector.

