Left Menu

Tragic Accident on NH-27: Four Labourers Dead, Five Injured

An accident on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district resulted in the death of four labourers and serious injuries to five others. The incident occurred when a van collided with an unidentified vehicle near Sutada village. Authorities are working to identify the victims and gather more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:37 IST
Tragic Accident on NH-27: Four Labourers Dead, Five Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where a van carrying labourers collided with an unidentified vehicle. The incident led to the death of four labourers, including a woman, and left five others seriously injured.

Officials reported the crash happened around 4.30 am near Sutada village under the jurisdiction of Dabi police station. The van was transporting labourers from Baran in Rajasthan and various parts of Madhya Pradesh to Rajsamand.

Authorities are currently in the process of identifying and gathering further information about the deceased and the injured individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025