Tragic Accident on NH-27: Four Labourers Dead, Five Injured

A tragic accident occurred on NH-27 in Rajasthan's Bundi district, where a van carrying labourers collided with an unidentified vehicle. The incident led to the death of four labourers, including a woman, and left five others seriously injured.

Officials reported the crash happened around 4.30 am near Sutada village under the jurisdiction of Dabi police station. The van was transporting labourers from Baran in Rajasthan and various parts of Madhya Pradesh to Rajsamand.

Authorities are currently in the process of identifying and gathering further information about the deceased and the injured individuals.

