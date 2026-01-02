PM Modi condoles death of UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Shyam Bihari Lal.Lal, an MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly to review development works.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Shyam Bihari Lal.
Lal, an MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly to review development works. He was 60.
''He was a dedicated BJP leader committed to public welfare, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the party. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.
