Left Menu

PM Modi condoles death of UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Shyam Bihari Lal.Lal, an MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly to review development works.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:54 IST
PM Modi condoles death of UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, Shyam Bihari Lal.

Lal, an MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly to review development works. He was 60.

''He was a dedicated BJP leader committed to public welfare, and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the party. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions

Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tens...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

Revive and Thrive: LIC's Extensive Policy Revival Drive

 India
4
Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026