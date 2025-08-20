Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: Fed Signals Awaited as Global Currencies React

The U.S. dollar strengthened for the third consecutive session amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve's decisions at Jackson Hole. The New Zealand dollar fell as its central bank lowered the cash rate. The focus remains on upcoming speeches and data impacting rate expectations and market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:40 IST
Dollar Dominance: Fed Signals Awaited as Global Currencies React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar rallied for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, gaining ground against the euro and sterling. Traders are keenly anticipating the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy directions.

The New Zealand dollar faced significant pressure, plunging as the country's central bank reduced its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.0%, while also hinting at potential further cuts. This dovish move sent ripples across the currency market, signaling investors to brace for additional monetary easing.

All eyes are on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's impending speech, especially after a recent weaker-than-expected jobs report, although conflicting producer price data clouds the policy forecast. The market is primed for Powell's remarks, which could either affirm or challenge prevailing expectations of a rate cut next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025