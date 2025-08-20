BIG FM Expands as India's Largest Radio Network with 9 New Stations

In a significant expansion move, BIG FM has secured its position as India's largest radio network by launching nine new stations. This expansion brings the total to 67 stations across the nation, further solidifying BIG FM's prominent status in the country's audio entertainment industry.

The new stations will be established in the Hindi-speaking regions of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming months. This strategic move enhances BIG FM's stronghold in Northern and Central India, emphasizing its commitment to original content and regional connectivity, according to Sapphire Media Limited Chairman Sahil Mangla.

Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumaran highlighted that the network's growth aligns with its guiding philosophy of deepening relationships with listeners and advertisers. Kumaran noted that this expansion not only broadens BIG FM's reach but also strengthens its team, helping it meet the increasing demand for diverse content and collaborative opportunities.