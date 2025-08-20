Left Menu

BIG FM Expands as India's Largest Radio Network with 9 New Stations

BIG FM has expanded its footprint by adding nine new stations, solidifying its position as India's largest radio network with 67 stations nationwide. The network aims to enhance its hyperlocal reach and deepen its connection with audiences, with a focus on innovative content and regional engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:00 IST
BIG FM Expands as India's Largest Radio Network with 9 New Stations
BIG FM is Now India's Largest Radio Network with 67 Stations Across the Country. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant expansion move, BIG FM has secured its position as India's largest radio network by launching nine new stations. This expansion brings the total to 67 stations across the nation, further solidifying BIG FM's prominent status in the country's audio entertainment industry.

The new stations will be established in the Hindi-speaking regions of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming months. This strategic move enhances BIG FM's stronghold in Northern and Central India, emphasizing its commitment to original content and regional connectivity, according to Sapphire Media Limited Chairman Sahil Mangla.

Chief Executive Officer Sunil Kumaran highlighted that the network's growth aligns with its guiding philosophy of deepening relationships with listeners and advertisers. Kumaran noted that this expansion not only broadens BIG FM's reach but also strengthens its team, helping it meet the increasing demand for diverse content and collaborative opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025