Tragic Bus Crash in Afghanistan's Herat Province

Tragedy struck in Afghanistan's Herat province as an overcrowded bus, carrying Afghans expelled from Iran, crashed, resulting in at least 79 deaths. The accident, which occurred on the Herat-Kabul highway, involved a motorcycle, a truck, and the ill-fated bus.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Mateen Qaniee, confirmed the toll, noting 17 children among the deceased. The bus caught fire following the collision, with bright flames consuming it entirely. Video footage revealed emergency services battling the flames as the bus was reduced to a charred metal frame.

Commonplace traffic accidents in Afghanistan are exacerbated by poor infrastructure and disregard for driving rules. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid urged transportation authorities to quickly identify and disclose the responsible parties, as Herat grapples with hosting tens of thousands of deported migrants from Iran.

