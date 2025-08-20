Entermark Unveils India's First AI-Powered Trademark Monitoring Tool

In a groundbreaking move, Entermark has introduced India's first AI-powered Trademark Monitoring Tool designed to revolutionize trademark management for legal teams, intellectual property (IP) professionals, and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). By offering a comprehensive suite of tools, Entermark aims to simplify the intricacies involved in trademark oversight and ensure robust compliance, thereby fortifying businesses against potential infringements.

According to the Press Information Bureau, India saw the filing of over 538,665 trademark applications in fiscal year 2024/25, highlighting the challenges of tracking infringements and adhering to legal deadlines amid rising applications. Entermark steps in with an AI-enhanced solution, aiming to alleviate these burdens for legal professionals and resource-strapped SMEs by delivering an automated, intuitive system for TM portfolio management and compliance.

The newly launched Trademark Monitoring Tool features real-time infringement detection, centralized management dashboards, a compliance calendar, monthly filing reports, and task management capabilities. The integration of an AI Chat Assistant further extends legal guidance, while the Smart Trademark Search mitigates conflict risks. The tool promises to cut manual work by 60%, minimize filing errors by 40%, and offer substantial time savings for legal teams in India.

Co-founder Narendra Kumar emphasized the essential need for trademark protection across industries, asserting Entermark's commitment to leveraging AI and automation to empower India's legaltech landscape. As part of their ongoing mission, Entermark plans to expand its offerings, incorporating advanced modules like AI-driven infringement prediction and global IP database integration, bolstering India's 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives.