Indian Railways Revolutionizes Ticketing with PRS Overhaul

The Indian Railways is overhauling its Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to significantly boost its current capacity of handling 25,000 tickets per minute. This information was provided by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a session in the Lok Sabha.

Minister Vaishnaw elaborated that the upgradation process will involve an investment of Rs 182 crore and will include the replacement of hardware, software, and network equipment. The modernization aims to enhance the PRS's capacity to more than four times its existing capability, integrating new security infrastructure and functionality upgrades.

Additionally, the Railways launched the RailOne App, allowing passengers to book reserved and unreserved tickets directly from their mobile devices, effectively making PRS facilities more accessible to the public.