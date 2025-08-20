Tamil Nadu's Investment Success Story: Converting MoUs into Action

Tamil Nadu has marked an impressive milestone in its investment journey, successfully converting more than 77% of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed since 2021 into tangible projects, State Minister TRB Rajaa announced.

Nearly 80% of the 631 agreements from the recent Global Investors Meet are underway, showcasing Tamil Nadu's remarkable capabilities in realizing investor commitments. The state's proactive approach continues with Chief Minister M K Stalin's upcoming visits to Germany and the UK to attract further investments.

The efforts are part of a broader strategy, evidenced by the TN Rising Investors Conclave, where commitments totaling Rs 32,553.85 crore promise nearly 50,000 jobs. The government plans more events in Hosur and Coimbatore, underscoring its dedication to sustaining this investment momentum.

