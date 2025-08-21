Left Menu

New Zealand Overhauls Defense with Major Aviation Investment

New Zealand plans to invest NZ$2.7 billion to purchase new military aircraft as part of its Defence Capability Plan. The initiative includes buying MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and Airbus A321XLR aircraft, aiming to modernize the aging defense fleet amidst rising global security concerns.

Updated: 21-08-2025 06:32 IST
New Zealand announced a significant NZ$2.7 billion investment on Thursday to acquire five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft. This is part of an effort to upgrade its aging defense fleet, marking the first major investment since the implementation of the Government's Defence Capability Plan.

Of the total investment, NZ$2 billion is allocated for the maritime helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit, while the remaining NZ$700 million will purchase the Airbus aircraft. This initiative follows New Zealand's April pledge to increase defense spending by NZ$9 billion over the next four years and aims to nearly double defense spending to 2% of GDP within the next eight years.

In response to an intelligence report highlighting rising global tensions and national security threats, particularly from China, the decision underscores New Zealand's commitment to ensuring a reliable and modern defense capability. Both Defense Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters affirmed the need for urgent strengthening of national security to safeguard economic prosperity.

