Monetary Showdown: Trump's Influence on the Fed

The U.S. dollar fluctuated as President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's independence intensified, with proposed changes possibly impacting interest rates. The financial community remains focused on Chair Powell’s upcoming speech, determining future market expectations amidst political pressure and recent economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 07:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 07:17 IST
The U.S. dollar showed signs of instability on Thursday in response to President Donald Trump's repeated criticisms of the Federal Reserve. Trump singled out Fed Governor Lisa Cook, demanding her resignation amid political tensions, raising concerns over the central bank's independence.

Chair Jerome Powell's impending address will likely shape investor outlooks on interest rates. Market participants are anxious about the Fed's future moves under Trump's influence, especially as the potential for rate cuts remains a focal point in a volatile economic landscape.

Despite political interference, analysts remain vigilant towards Powell's upcoming remarks and the impact of recent inflation data. These discussions underscore a delicate balancing act at the Federal Reserve as it navigates politically charged waters with Trump's looming decisions.

