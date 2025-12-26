Left Menu

New York's New Law: Social Media Warnings for Youth Safety

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a law requiring social media platforms with infinite scrolling and autoplay features to display warning labels about potential mental health risks to young users. This measure is part of a broader movement in states like California and Minnesota, reflecting growing concerns over social media's effects on children's mental well-being.

In a move aimed at safeguarding young users' mental health, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new law mandating warning labels on social media platforms equipped with infinite scrolling and autoplay features. This regulation seeks to address the increasing concerns over the impact of social media on children's well-being.

Governor Hochul emphasizes her commitment to ensuring the safety of New Yorkers, particularly children, from the potential dangers posed by addictive social media elements. With this law, New York joins a cohort of states, including California and Minnesota, taking legislative action to manage social media consumption.

The legislation targets platforms operating within New York, albeit without jurisdiction over users outside the state. This initiative mirrors other product warnings, such as those on tobacco, highlighting public awareness about digital media's role in mental health issues, as evidenced by lawsuits from U.S. school districts against major social media companies.

