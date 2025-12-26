Christmas Vandalism: A Rising Trend Across India

Incidents of vandalism and targeted attacks on Christian communities during Christmas celebrations have sparked political controversy in India. Multiple states witnessed disruptions, raising fears of a growing trend of communal tension.

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Christmas festivities were disrupted by violence, with a BJP official allegedly assaulting a blind Christian woman. Similar disruptions were reported in Kerala, where an RSS worker attacked carol-singing children, and in Chhattisgarh, with arson attacks on Christian properties. Vigilantes harassed Christmas vendors in Delhi and Odisha.

The most notable incident occurred in Assam's Nalbari district, where four Bajrang Dal and VHP members were arrested for vandalizing Christmas decorations. The Assam Chief Minister assured quick legal action, but opposition leaders claim the incidents are part of a political strategy to incite communal division.