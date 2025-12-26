Left Menu

Christmas Vandalism: A Rising Trend Across India

Incidents of vandalism and alleged targeted attacks against Christian communities marred Christmas celebrations in several Indian states, triggering political outrage. While the opposition accuses the BJP of fostering communal tension, the ruling party insists on maintaining order. Arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:39 IST
Christmas Vandalism: A Rising Trend Across India
People gathered at Don Bosco Catholic Church on the occasion of Christmas Festival (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Incidents of vandalism and targeted attacks on Christian communities during Christmas celebrations have sparked political controversy in India. Multiple states witnessed disruptions, raising fears of a growing trend of communal tension.

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Christmas festivities were disrupted by violence, with a BJP official allegedly assaulting a blind Christian woman. Similar disruptions were reported in Kerala, where an RSS worker attacked carol-singing children, and in Chhattisgarh, with arson attacks on Christian properties. Vigilantes harassed Christmas vendors in Delhi and Odisha.

The most notable incident occurred in Assam's Nalbari district, where four Bajrang Dal and VHP members were arrested for vandalizing Christmas decorations. The Assam Chief Minister assured quick legal action, but opposition leaders claim the incidents are part of a political strategy to incite communal division.

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Uttarakhand's Drive Against Religious Fraud

Operation Kalnemi: Uttarakhand's Drive Against Religious Fraud

 India
2
Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus

Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Move into Belarus

 Global
3
Wall Street Rides Santa Claus Rally as Markets Teeter Near Record Highs

Wall Street Rides Santa Claus Rally as Markets Teeter Near Record Highs

 Global
4
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025