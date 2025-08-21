Poland Scrambles Jets to Protect Airspace Amid Russian Strikes

On Thursday, Poland deployed aircraft to protect its airspace in response to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukraine. The move comes as part of heightened vigilance due to the activity of long-range Russian aviation targeting Ukrainian territories.

The Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command confirmed on platform X that the Polish Air Force, in conjunction with allied aviation forces, is patrolling Polish airspace to ensure national security.

This development reflects rising tensions in the region and underscores Poland's strategic military readiness in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)