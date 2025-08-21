Poland Concludes Aviation Operations After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

On Thursday, Poland declared the end of its aviation operations, conducted in collaboration with allied forces, in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine. The Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command reported no breaches of Polish airspace during these operations.

The decision was made after a noticeable decrease in the threat level from Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory. This comes amidst a background of continued hostilities, including a Russian drone and missile assault on Lviv.

According to the regional governor, this recent offensive on Lviv resulted in one fatality and injuries to two other individuals, highlighting the ongoing tensions and its direct impacts on civilians.

