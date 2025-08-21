Left Menu

Poland Concludes Aviation Operations After Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Poland announced the conclusion of joint aerial operations involving Polish and allied forces after assessing a reduced threat from Russian missile strikes on Ukraine. The announcement followed a deadly Russian drone and missile offensive on Lviv, resulting in one death and two injuries.

21-08-2025
On Thursday, Poland declared the end of its aviation operations, conducted in collaboration with allied forces, in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine. The Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command reported no breaches of Polish airspace during these operations.

The decision was made after a noticeable decrease in the threat level from Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory. This comes amidst a background of continued hostilities, including a Russian drone and missile assault on Lviv.

According to the regional governor, this recent offensive on Lviv resulted in one fatality and injuries to two other individuals, highlighting the ongoing tensions and its direct impacts on civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

