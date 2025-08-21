Left Menu

UIDAI's New Framework Boosts Cooperative Banks with Aadhaar Services

UIDAI has launched a framework enabling Cooperative Banks to utilize Aadhaar-based authentication, simplifying digital banking access across India. State Cooperative Banks will register with UIDAI, aiding district banks in cost-effective operations. This initiative enhances financial inclusion, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, through secure Aadhaar-enabled services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:49 IST
UIDAI's New Framework Boosts Cooperative Banks with Aadhaar Services
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a strategic framework to incorporate Cooperative Banks into the Aadhaar-based authentication system, significantly advancing digital inclusion and the advancement of last-mile banking. Announced by the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Thursday, this initiative was crafted in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperation, NABARD, NPCI, and cooperative banks across India. The comprehensive framework encompasses all 34 State Cooperative Banks (SCBs) and 352 District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

Under this innovative system, the adoption of Aadhaar services is now both simpler and more cost-effective. The framework designates only State Cooperative Banks to be registered with UIDAI as Authentication User Agencies (AUA) and eKYC User Agencies (KUA). Consequently, the DCCBs are allowed to utilize the Aadhaar authentication application and IT infrastructure of their respective SCBs without needing to manage separate IT setups, thereby reducing costs and ensuring smoother, more efficient banking operations. This arrangement empowers cooperative banks to use Aadhaar-enabled services for prompt, secure, and efficient customer onboarding, facilitating easier processes such as biometric eKYC and face authentication, particularly benefiting rural and semi-urban areas.

Moreover, the new framework enables cooperative banks to expand services like the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) and the Aadhaar Payment Bridge, thereby reinforcing digital transactions and propelling financial inclusion within the cooperative sector. This initiative marks a significant triumph in widening the applicability and impact of Aadhaar, reaffirming the essential role of cooperative banks in India's financial landscape.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025