Zupee Halts Real Money Gaming Amid New Legislative Changes

In response to the recent Online Gaming Bill passed by Parliament, Zupee has announced it will cease real money games but continue offering popular free titles. The legislation seeks to promote e-sports and online social games while banning online money gaming due to its adverse effects on public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Skill-based online gaming platform Zupee announced on Thursday a halt to its real money gaming services following the approval of the Online Gaming Bill by both Houses of Parliament. A spokesperson for Zupee confirmed that while paid games will be discontinued, free titles like Ludo Supreme and Snakes & Ladders remain available.

The Rajya Sabha recently passed 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' amid protests from the opposition. The bill was moved by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after its passage in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the need to regulate different segments of online gaming.

The bill aims to promote e-sports and online social games while banning online money gaming, which is deemed a public health risk. Minister Vaishnaw explained that the world of online gaming comprises three segments, where e-sports and social games will be encouraged, but online money games, implicated in societal issues and financial losses, will be strictly prohibited.

