Left Menu

EU Wines and Spirits Face Unfavorable Tariff Challenges in U.S. Trade Deal

The European Commission continues efforts to secure a preferential tariff for wine and spirits exports to the U.S., aiming to alleviate the 15% rate imposed under the EU-U.S. trade deal. Industry leaders push for zero tariffs to stabilize the market and foster export growth.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:34 IST
EU Wines and Spirits Face Unfavorable Tariff Challenges in U.S. Trade Deal

The European Commission is actively pursuing a preferential tariff for wine and spirits exports to the United States, despite current imposition of a 15% tariff on most items under the EU-U.S. trade agreement, announced Thursday by the EU's trade commissioner.

The trade pact, which enforces a 15% U.S. tariff on several EU imports including automobiles and pharmaceuticals, also affects European wines and spirits. This may lead to increased prices for American consumers purchasing European beverages such as French champagne and Irish whiskey, significantly impacting the $10 billion alcoholic import market annually.

The trade setback has prompted a call to action from major industry representatives like the Distilled Spirits Council and spiritsEUROPE, who advocate for a return to zero tariffs to secure stability and growth in the sector, amid fears of retaliatory measures impacting future exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025