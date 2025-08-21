EU Wines and Spirits Face Unfavorable Tariff Challenges in U.S. Trade Deal

The European Commission is actively pursuing a preferential tariff for wine and spirits exports to the United States, despite current imposition of a 15% tariff on most items under the EU-U.S. trade agreement, announced Thursday by the EU's trade commissioner.

The trade pact, which enforces a 15% U.S. tariff on several EU imports including automobiles and pharmaceuticals, also affects European wines and spirits. This may lead to increased prices for American consumers purchasing European beverages such as French champagne and Irish whiskey, significantly impacting the $10 billion alcoholic import market annually.

The trade setback has prompted a call to action from major industry representatives like the Distilled Spirits Council and spiritsEUROPE, who advocate for a return to zero tariffs to secure stability and growth in the sector, amid fears of retaliatory measures impacting future exports.

