India-Russia Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Global Pressures

In a bid to enhance bilateral trade, India and Russia have pledged to expand their economic relations while maintaining a balanced approach, as emphasized by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of removing non-tariff barriers to boost Indian exports to Russia, notably in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles, amid growing tensions between India and the US over trade policies.

In addition to trade, the two nations discussed pivotal issues such as terrorism, global governance reform, and energy cooperation, aiming for a strategic alliance that strengthens their geopolitical interests and economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)