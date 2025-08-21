India-Russia Strengthen Trade Ties Amid Global Pressures
India and Russia aim to expand bilateral trade, emphasizing the need to address non-tariff barriers and sustain energy cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights these efforts amid tensions with the US over trade policies under President Trump. Both nations also discuss combating terrorism and reforming global governance.
In a bid to enhance bilateral trade, India and Russia have pledged to expand their economic relations while maintaining a balanced approach, as emphasized by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Jaishankar underscored the importance of removing non-tariff barriers to boost Indian exports to Russia, notably in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles, amid growing tensions between India and the US over trade policies.
In addition to trade, the two nations discussed pivotal issues such as terrorism, global governance reform, and energy cooperation, aiming for a strategic alliance that strengthens their geopolitical interests and economic collaboration.
