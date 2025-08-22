New Rise in Jobless Claims Stirs Economic Debate

The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased significantly last week, marking the largest rise in nearly three months. Simultaneously, the number of individuals collecting unemployment benefits reached its highest point in almost four years, indicating persistent labor market softness as August unfolds.

Economic analysts foresee this trend potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in the coming month. Initial unemployment claims rose by 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted total of 235,000 for the week ending August 16, exceeding the predictions of economists polled by Reuters. This rise comes amid a delicate balance in the labor market, with low firing rates but slow hiring as businesses adjust to protectionist trade policies.

Mixed economic signals emerged with encouraging data on business activity suggesting an expansion. However, continuing claims align with rising unemployment perceptions. The housing market showed slight improvement, buoyed by lower mortgage rates fostering a modest rebound in home sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)