Left Menu

Highlights from Global Health Industry Ups and Downs

The latest health news reveals Brazilian chicken exports are forecast to drop due to bird flu restrictions. Activist investors urge Gerresheimer to review its divisions amid growth potential. Serena Williams joins Ro for a weight-loss campaign. Countries face exchange rate challenges affecting businesses, and the FDA approves Ionis' rare disorder medication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:34 IST
Highlights from Global Health Industry Ups and Downs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's chicken exports may see a decline ranging from 2% due to bird flu-related embargoes, as per the meat lobby ABPA. For the first time, Brazil reported a bird flu outbreak on a breeding farm, prompting restrictions from key trade partners.

Activist investor Active Ownership highlights potential at Gerresheimer, advocating for strategic reviews and asset sales to shore up cash flow and lessen debt. The company is encouraged to advance the sale of its moulded glass division quickly.

The U.S. FDA has been empowered to promptly approve animal drugs to tackle screwworm issues, as livestock farmers face potential infestation threats. With beef prices at a historic high, proactive measures are crucial to safeguard the U.S. cattle herd.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025