Highlights from Global Health Industry Ups and Downs

Brazil's chicken exports may see a decline ranging from 2% due to bird flu-related embargoes, as per the meat lobby ABPA. For the first time, Brazil reported a bird flu outbreak on a breeding farm, prompting restrictions from key trade partners.

Activist investor Active Ownership highlights potential at Gerresheimer, advocating for strategic reviews and asset sales to shore up cash flow and lessen debt. The company is encouraged to advance the sale of its moulded glass division quickly.

The U.S. FDA has been empowered to promptly approve animal drugs to tackle screwworm issues, as livestock farmers face potential infestation threats. With beef prices at a historic high, proactive measures are crucial to safeguard the U.S. cattle herd.