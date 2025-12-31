Left Menu

Gujarat to Establish Nine New District Central Cooperative Banks

The Gujarat Cabinet has approved the creation of nine new District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) by dividing existing banks. This move aims to improve credit access for farmers and strengthen the rural economy. The proposal will be sent to the Reserve Bank for further approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has granted in-principle approval for establishing nine new District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) by restructuring existing district banks. This decision comes in response to evolving district boundaries over recent years.

State government spokesperson and minister Jitu Vaghani stated that this move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader strategy to expand rural cooperative banks nationwide. A strategic approach, developed by the Ministry of Cooperation and NABARD, outlines the formation of DCCBs in new districts.

The establishment of these banks will enhance credit facilities for farmers and rural citizens, ultimately strengthening Gujarat's rural economy. The next step involves submitting a proposal to the Reserve Bank via NABARD to initiate legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
2
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
3
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
4
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025