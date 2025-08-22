Squash Sensation: HCL 81st National Championship Set to Thrill New Delhi

The HCL 81st National Squash Championship is making a long-awaited return to New Delhi this year, offering intense competition and a significant prize pool of Rs. 8 lakh. This event, organized by the HCL Group in association with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will take place at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium from August 23 to 28, 2025.

Over 300 players from 25 states have registered for the championship, highlighting its prominence in Indian squash. The line-up includes top national players like veteran Joshna Chinappa and rising stars such as Anahat Singh. HCL Group's AVP and Head of Brand Strategy, Rajat Chandolia, expressed enthusiasm over the record turnout and emphasized the organization's commitment to promoting squash through initiatives like the HCL India Squash Tour 2025-26.

The championship will be held under the latest World Squash Federation rules, and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium's world-class facilities are expected to amplify the spectacle. Secretary General of SRFI, Cyrus Poncha, praised the support of the government and HCL's decade-long backing of the sport. The tournament concludes with a much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony on August 28, 2025.

