Basilic Fly Studio Secures Major ₹29.71 Cr VFX Order from Netflix

Basilic Fly Studio Limited has won a substantial ₹29.71 Cr order from Netflix to deliver high-complexity VFX work. This partnership highlights BFS's consistent delivery of premium visual effects through its global network, aligning with its Vision 2026 strategy to expand and innovate in the entertainment industry.

BFS strengthens its global VFX portfolio with fresh ₹29.71 Cr Netflix mandate.. Image Credit: ANI
Basilic Fly Studio Limited, a leader in visual effects, announced securing a substantial order worth ₹29.71 Cr from Netflix, one of the largest streaming platforms globally.

This order marks another milestone for BFS as it strengthens its partnerships with top-tier global clients. The company recently experienced strong momentum in Q1 FY26, winning ₹150 Cr in new orders from giants like Netflix, Disney, and HBO. The collaboration with Netflix involves delivering intricate VFX for a high-profile project, employing BFS's extensive global network of over 800 artists. The execution will leverage cost-effective hubs in Chennai and Pune, and elite artistic talent in London, Paris, and Vancouver.

Mr. Balakrishnan, CEO of Basilic Fly Studio, commented on the achievement, stating that the order highlights the trust garnered through the consistent delivery of complex VFX at scale. The company's focus on innovation, AI-driven workflows, and increasing capacity aligns with its Vision 2026, aiming to expand across India, North America, and Europe.

