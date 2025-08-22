Cricmax Connect Champions Youth Cricket at Iconic India Day Parade

Cricmax Connect made a significant impact at the Madison Avenue India Day Parade in New York on August 17, 2025, by highlighting the sport of cricket among the youth. The parade, a major celebration of Indian heritage in the U.S., saw Cricmax Connect's representatives, including players and youth ambassadors, engage with the crowd through live cricket demonstrations and performances.

As the tenth float in the parade, the group's presence was marked by energetic displays and vibrant community interaction. After the parade on Park Avenue, families participated in cricket activities, experiencing the sport in a festive atmosphere. The day concluded with a Gala Dinner at Cipriani, attended by cricket luminaries, city dignitaries like Mayor Eric Adams, and celebrities Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, celebrating unity and cultural pride.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) emphasized the importance of youth involvement, with the chairman, Ankur Vaidya, noting that the presence of emerging cricket talent alongside cultural icons injected new life into the parade. This event capped off Cricmax Connect's series of Independence Week activities in New York, including flag hoistings and lighting of the Empire State Building.

