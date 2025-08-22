Left Menu

Tembo Global Industries Secures ₹316.7 Crore for EPC and Defence Expansion

Tembo Global Industries Ltd has successfully raised ₹316.7 crore to expand its EPC and defence sectors. The funds, secured through equity and share warrants, aim to bolster capacity and technology in response to growing infrastructure and defence demands in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:35 IST
Tembo Global Industries Secures ₹316.7 Crore for EPC and Defence Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, August 22, 2025 — Tembo Global Industries Ltd has secured ₹316.7 crore through a combination of preferential equity and share warrants, marking a significant stride in their growth strategy. The funding aims to enhance operations in engineering, procurement, construction, and defence manufacturing, driven by enthusiastic investor backing, including key contributions from promoters and strategic partner Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, Founder & Chairman of Masah Construction Company, Saudi Arabia.

The capital, comprising ₹198.7 crore from preferential allotment and ₹118 crore from warrants, will be instrumental in expanding capacity, upgrading technology, and executing new projects within Tembo's EPC vertical. The investment also accelerates its entry into the defence sector, aligning with India's infrastructure expansion and increased emphasis on indigenous defence products under the 'Make in India' initiative.

According to Sanjay J. Patel, MD of Tembo Global Industries, the investor confidence is a testament to the company's strategic vision. Tembo aims to leverage this capital to enhance their technological capabilities and play a pivotal role in India's industrial landscape by focusing on sustainable growth, innovation, and critical infrastructure contributions. Since its inception in 2010, Tembo has diversified into key areas such as EPC contracting, defence products, and solar power manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025