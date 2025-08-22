Tembo Global Industries Secures ₹316.7 Crore for EPC and Defence Expansion

Mumbai, August 22, 2025 — Tembo Global Industries Ltd has secured ₹316.7 crore through a combination of preferential equity and share warrants, marking a significant stride in their growth strategy. The funding aims to enhance operations in engineering, procurement, construction, and defence manufacturing, driven by enthusiastic investor backing, including key contributions from promoters and strategic partner Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, Founder & Chairman of Masah Construction Company, Saudi Arabia.

The capital, comprising ₹198.7 crore from preferential allotment and ₹118 crore from warrants, will be instrumental in expanding capacity, upgrading technology, and executing new projects within Tembo's EPC vertical. The investment also accelerates its entry into the defence sector, aligning with India's infrastructure expansion and increased emphasis on indigenous defence products under the 'Make in India' initiative.

According to Sanjay J. Patel, MD of Tembo Global Industries, the investor confidence is a testament to the company's strategic vision. Tembo aims to leverage this capital to enhance their technological capabilities and play a pivotal role in India's industrial landscape by focusing on sustainable growth, innovation, and critical infrastructure contributions. Since its inception in 2010, Tembo has diversified into key areas such as EPC contracting, defence products, and solar power manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)