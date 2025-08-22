Left Menu

CLICK 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing in India

CLICK 2025, organized by IAMAI, concluded in New Delhi, drawing over 6000 attendees. This conference gathered industry leaders to explore futuristic trends in digital marketing, featuring 100+ speakers across 20 sessions. Discussions emphasized sustainable growth, the rise of smart TVs, and evolving consumer behaviors influenced by Q-commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:52 IST
CLICK 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing in India
Over 100 Luminaries of Performance and Growth Marketing Address CLICK 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 22: CLICK 2025, a forefront event in performance and growth marketing hosted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), wrapped up at New Delhi's Andaz venue. The conference witnessed participation from over 6000 marketing enthusiasts, highlighting emerging digital marketing trends and strategies.

At a session on high-performance brands, Sidharth Shakdher, CMO at Paytm, emphasized the importance of using data-driven insights to foster sustainable growth. He underlined the role of smart targeting in engaging consumer cohorts effectively. Meanwhile, Rajiv Dubey from Dabur India spotlighted the inevitable mainstreaming of connected TV, advocating for a unified measurement system.

Exploring advancements in consumer interaction, Aakash Gupta of JioStar discussed the potential of personalized CTV experiences. Discussions also mentioned the impact of Q-commerce, as noted by Vikar Shaikh from Valueleaf. CLICK 2025 also featured key insights from industry stalwarts including Lee-Ann Johnstone, Dennis Yu, and more, supporting a collaborative exploration of the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025