CLICK 2025: Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing in India

New Delhi [India], August 22: CLICK 2025, a forefront event in performance and growth marketing hosted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), wrapped up at New Delhi's Andaz venue. The conference witnessed participation from over 6000 marketing enthusiasts, highlighting emerging digital marketing trends and strategies.

At a session on high-performance brands, Sidharth Shakdher, CMO at Paytm, emphasized the importance of using data-driven insights to foster sustainable growth. He underlined the role of smart targeting in engaging consumer cohorts effectively. Meanwhile, Rajiv Dubey from Dabur India spotlighted the inevitable mainstreaming of connected TV, advocating for a unified measurement system.

Exploring advancements in consumer interaction, Aakash Gupta of JioStar discussed the potential of personalized CTV experiences. Discussions also mentioned the impact of Q-commerce, as noted by Vikar Shaikh from Valueleaf. CLICK 2025 also featured key insights from industry stalwarts including Lee-Ann Johnstone, Dennis Yu, and more, supporting a collaborative exploration of the industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)