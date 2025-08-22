Ola Electric Redirects IPO Funds for Strategic Growth

Ola Electric has announced that it has successfully gained shareholder approval to reallocate funds raised through its IPO. This strategic move is set to unlock capital necessary for the company's next growth phase, further bolstering its financial standing.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which held its first Annual General Meeting since its public debut in 2024, confirmed that a significant 99 per cent of shareholders supported the resolution, reflecting robust investor confidence in Ola Electric's long-term plans.

Post reallocation, funds will be directed towards specific initiatives: Rs 1,049 crore for R&D, Rs 901 crore for organic growth, Rs 395 crore for debt repayment, and Rs 248 crore for general corporate purposes. Additional resolutions were also approved at the AGM.

(With inputs from agencies.)