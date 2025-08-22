Air India Flight Abort: Operational Glitch Grounds Mumbai to Jodhpur Journey

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur was forced to abort its takeoff on Friday due to unspecified operational reasons, according to a statement issued by the airline.

Tata-owned Air India stated that alternative arrangements were swiftly made to ensure passengers reached their destination, although further details have not been disclosed.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft returned to the bay after the cockpit crew, adhering to standard operating procedures, decided to halt the takeoff run. Immediate assistance was provided by the ground team in Mumbai to minimize inconvenience for the passengers.

