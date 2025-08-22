Left Menu

Air India Flight Abort: Operational Glitch Grounds Mumbai to Jodhpur Journey

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted its takeoff due to operational issues and returned to the bay. The airline, owned by Tata, made alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers. Standard procedures were followed by the cockpit crew, and assistance was provided in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:56 IST
Air India Flight Abort: Operational Glitch Grounds Mumbai to Jodhpur Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Jodhpur was forced to abort its takeoff on Friday due to unspecified operational reasons, according to a statement issued by the airline.

Tata-owned Air India stated that alternative arrangements were swiftly made to ensure passengers reached their destination, although further details have not been disclosed.

The airline confirmed that the aircraft returned to the bay after the cockpit crew, adhering to standard operating procedures, decided to halt the takeoff run. Immediate assistance was provided by the ground team in Mumbai to minimize inconvenience for the passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025