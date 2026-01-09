Nihal Sarin Triumphs at TATA Steel Rapid Chess, Dedicates Win to Late Grandfather
Indian chess grandmaster Nihal Sarin clinched the TATA Steel Rapid title in Kolkata, overshadowing veteran Vishwanathan Anand. As a last-minute replacement, Sarin's victory marked a promising start to 2026. His win, dedicated to his late grandfather, propels him amongst India's top chess players.
In a stunning turn of events, Indian chess grandmaster Nihal Sarin emerged victorious at the TATA Steel Rapid chess tournament in Kolkata. The event's dramatic conclusion saw Sarin overshadowing chess legend Vishwanathan Anand on the final day of matches.
Sarin, stepping in as a last-minute substitute for world champion D Gukesh, turned the opportunity into a career-defining victory. After a slow initial performance, Sarin scored consistently over the subsequent rounds, securing the championship against tough competitors like R Praggnanandhaa and Anand.
In an emotional victory speech, Sarin dedicated his triumph to his maternal grandfather, who introduced him to the strategic game at a young age and passed away just a day before this remarkable win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
