UCAP Congress in Ghana Calls for Ethical AI to Protect Truth and Human Dignity

Artificial Intelligence (AI) must serve humanity, not enslave it. This was the central message delivered by Charles Ayetan of Togo, newly elected President of the African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP), at the closing of the 2025 UCAP Congress in Accra, Ghana.

The week-long gathering, held from 10–17 August 2025 at the invitation of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and the Catholic Association of Media Practitioners-Ghana (CAMP-G), brought together more than 100 Catholic journalists and media practitioners from over 20 African countries and beyond.

Theme: Balancing Technology and Human Values

The 2025 UCAP Congress focused on the theme: “Balancing Technological Progress and the Preservation of Human Values in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

Delegates engaged in robust discussions on the promises and perils of AI, noting its potential to transform sectors such as agriculture, eco-innovation, water management, and renewable energy. However, they also raised concerns about misinformation, deepfakes, addictive digital platforms, and the erosion of authentic human interaction.

Speakers underscored the urgency of embedding ethics, transparency, and responsibility into both the development and use of AI, particularly in Africa, where rapid digital adoption is intersecting with governance challenges, fragile democracies, and vulnerable youth populations.

Election of New UCAP Leadership

One of the key highlights of the Congress was the election of a new UCAP Executive Committee (2025–2028). The elected officers are:

Charles Ayetan (Togo) – President

Frank Mugabi (Uganda) – 1st Vice-President

Aimé Rodrigue Dembélé (Mali) – 2nd Vice-President

Martine Marie Sylvina Lajoie (Mauritius) – Secretary General

Franklin Anane Gyimah (Ghana) – Treasurer

The new leadership was blessed and commissioned by Rev. Fr. Alexis Dembélé, UCAP’s Ecclesiastical Advisor, who reminded delegates that: “The media is a sacred trust. In the digital age, Catholic communicators must remain witnesses of truth and hope, not just transmitters of information.”

Key Resolutions of the Congress

The 2025 UCAP Congress concluded with a series of strong resolutions to guide Catholic communicators and shape the Church’s engagement with AI and technology in Africa. These include:

Promoting ethical AI development rooted in transparency, accountability, and respect for human dignity.

Strengthening fact-checking initiatives and advancing digital literacy to combat misinformation and protect democratic spaces.

Reaffirming human-centred journalism that prioritises empathy, critical thinking, and the pursuit of truth.

Supporting clergy formation on the ethical and pastoral implications of AI and digital tools.

Urging African governments to invest in digital infrastructure, research, and innovation to reduce dependency on external technologies.

Delegates also reaffirmed their mission to be guardians of truth, missionaries of peace, and voices of the voiceless, ensuring that technological progress remains firmly aligned with the common good.

Catholic Media in a Digital Age

In his inaugural address, Ayetan noted that Catholic journalists have a unique responsibility to promote dignity, justice, and peace in a digital era increasingly shaped by algorithms and artificial intelligence.

“AI must be guided by human values. If not properly regulated, it risks amplifying inequality, spreading lies, and undermining trust. Our task as Catholic journalists is to ensure technology uplifts truth, dignity, and peace,” Ayetan declared.

The Congress also reflected on the role of African Catholic media networks in promoting interfaith dialogue, countering hate speech, and equipping young journalists with digital skills to navigate the fast-changing media landscape.

A Landmark Gathering

The 2025 UCAP Congress is being hailed as a landmark in African Catholic media engagement, laying out a roadmap that is both technologically progressive and deeply rooted in Christian and African values.

By committing to uphold peace, justice, and the dignity of every human person, UCAP reaffirmed its role as a moral compass in Africa’s evolving media environment, where the opportunities and dangers of AI loom large.

Issued in Accra, Ghana – 22 August 2025

For UCAP Executive, Charles Ayetan, President