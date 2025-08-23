Left Menu

Trump's Bold Stake: U.S. Government's 10% Investment in Intel Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would acquire a 10% stake in Intel as part of a strategy to intervene in corporate America. This deal follows a contentious exchange with Intel's CEO and echoes other governmental investments in U.S. businesses, sparking discussions on corporate risk and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the White House announced on Friday that the United States would acquire a 10% stake in the chipmaker Intel, marking a significant new intervention in corporate America under the Trump administration. The deal, expected to be formally announced later, underscores the administration's intent to exert more influence in key industries.

This development follows a tense meeting between President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, wherein Tan was reportedly pressured to step down over his connections to Chinese firms. Instead, Intel agreed to a substantial investment in the United States, aligned with the company's receipt of government grants under the CHIPS Act.

While critics argue such actions create new categories of corporate risk, administration officials highlight this step as part of a broader strategy to secure vital industries, including recent deals with Nvidia and a rare earth mining firm. The overarching plan aims to bolster U.S. economic and national security interests.

