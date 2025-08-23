Trump's Bold Stake: U.S. Government's 10% Investment in Intel Sparks Debate

In an unprecedented move, the White House announced on Friday that the United States would acquire a 10% stake in the chipmaker Intel, marking a significant new intervention in corporate America under the Trump administration. The deal, expected to be formally announced later, underscores the administration's intent to exert more influence in key industries.

This development follows a tense meeting between President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, wherein Tan was reportedly pressured to step down over his connections to Chinese firms. Instead, Intel agreed to a substantial investment in the United States, aligned with the company's receipt of government grants under the CHIPS Act.

While critics argue such actions create new categories of corporate risk, administration officials highlight this step as part of a broader strategy to secure vital industries, including recent deals with Nvidia and a rare earth mining firm. The overarching plan aims to bolster U.S. economic and national security interests.