Wheel of Wellness: Revolutionizing Women's Health Across India

In Bengaluru, a pressing women's health crisis in India has been highlighted: six out of ten women suffer from anemia, seventy percent deal with diabetes or hypertension, and almost forty percent face high-risk pregnancies. To address this, ARTIST for Her, in collaboration with Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, launched the Wheel of Wellness at Cutting Edge 2025. This initiative seeks to deliver preventive, personalized healthcare while ensuring patients maintain control over their health data.

Dr. Shantanu Pathak, co-founder of DOTO Health, emphasized that all data linked to the Wheel of Wellness will remain fully patient-owned, anonymized, and secure. With certifications like ISO 13485:2016 and adherence to India's privacy laws, the initiative uses innovative tools including AI and decision-support devices to empower women in managing their health. This approach generates insights that have the potential to influence national health policy, introducing new evidence-driven guidelines to advance women's healthcare in India.

Dr. Hema Divakar, who leads the ARTIST for Her initiative, described the Wheel of Wellness as a broad movement with sustainable plans involving community participation. ARTIST aims to provide extensive preventive care in underserved regions, using Karnataka as a model to implement this scalable healthcare system nationwide. The programme benefits from ARTIST's training networks and partnerships, including a collaboration with Karnataka's Directorate of Medical Education to train nursing students as 'wellness Ambassadors' in maternal and child safety. The recent success of campaigns like the Kalaburagi HPV emphasizes the initiative's commitment to independent and impactful public health efforts.

Dr. Amit Shah of Jhpiego highlighted the initiative's promise of equitable access to quality healthcare for women in India. Meanwhile, Dr. G.V. Divakar of HDR Healthcare Foundation underscored the foundation's mission to make healthcare an empowering force. Demonstrating ambitious visions and community-driven strategies, the Wheel of Wellness intends to shift wellness from a luxury to a fundamental right for all women in India.

Cutting Edge 2025 showcased the transformative potential of merging telemedicine, AI diagnostics, and Femtech with compassionate care. The event emphasized a futuristic yet personalized healthcare model, positioning India as a leader in redefining women's health. By turning wellness into a fundamental right, the Wheel of Wellness promises to broaden healthcare access nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)