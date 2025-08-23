Highway Mishap Leaves Six Constables Injured in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking accident on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway, six police constables suffered injuries on Saturday morning after their vehicle collided with a road divider, according to officials.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Sheikhpur, around 70 kilometers from Pratapgarh district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Kunda police station, authorities confirmed.

ASP (West) Sanjay Rai reported that the constables were en route to Hathigawan as part of an escort team when the vehicle veered out of control, causing it to hit the divider. The injured were promptly transported to the community health center in Kunda for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)