Highway Mishap Leaves Six Constables Injured in Uttar Pradesh

Six police constables were injured when their vehicle hit a road divider on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Sheikhpur. The accident took place Saturday morning as the team was headed to Hathigawan. They were treated at the local community health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:54 IST
In a shocking accident on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway, six police constables suffered injuries on Saturday morning after their vehicle collided with a road divider, according to officials.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Sheikhpur, around 70 kilometers from Pratapgarh district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Kunda police station, authorities confirmed.

ASP (West) Sanjay Rai reported that the constables were en route to Hathigawan as part of an escort team when the vehicle veered out of control, causing it to hit the divider. The injured were promptly transported to the community health center in Kunda for medical treatment.

